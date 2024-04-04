Open Menu

ASI Suspended Over Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Sadar Jaranwala police station on charge of taking illegal gratification from the shopkeepers.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that ASI Zameer-ul-Hasan had allegedly extorted money from shopkeepers in Jaranwala and someone made its video and spread on social media.

Taking serious notice, the CPO suspended the ASI Zameerul Hasan and directed SP Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit its report at the earliest.

Further action would be taken after inquiry report, he added.

