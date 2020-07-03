UrduPoint.com
Asim Bajwa Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In Sheikhupura Accident

Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Asim Bajwa condoles over loss of lives in Sheikhupura accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa Friday expressed condolence over loss of precious lives in an accident in Sheikhupura.

"Tragic accident resulting into loss of 19 precious lives when Express train rammed into bus of Sikh community near Sheikhupura," he said in a tweet.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Bajwa said the up-gradation of ML-1 railway project would ensure more safety by replacing railway crossings with underpasses/overhead bridges.

