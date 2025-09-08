ATC Adjourns Cases Against PTI Founder, Other Leaders
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday decided to send a reminding letter for the jail trial of the PTI founder in cases pertaining to protests of November 26, and Azadi march case.
The court distributed copies of the challan in the Kohsar police station case.
ATC Judge heard the cases together after clubbing them. During the hearing, the court noted that the answer of the letter written to the lawyer regarding the founder of PTI has not received yet. Judge Tahir Abbas Supra said that he will send a reminder again regarding this letter. If the state is serious about running these cases, then it should decide soon.
The court adjourned the hearing after the appearance of the accused.
During the hearing, the court distributed copies of the challan in the Kohsar police station case. During the hearing, a request for exemption of attendance was filed by Omar Ayub and Ali Nawaz Awan.
The court adjourned the hearing of the Sangjani police station case to September 22, and Shahzad Town police station case to September 29. The hearing of the Azadi March Sangjani police station case to October 13, and the hearing of the Noon police station case to October 11, and issued notices to summon the absent accused.
PTI founder, Sher Afzal Marwat, Azam Swati, Omar Ayub and others are nominated in the cases.
