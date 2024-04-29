Open Menu

ATC Awards Punishment For Terror Accused With 14 Year Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 09:52 PM

ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday awarded punishment for a man associated with a terror outfit, Munir Abro, with 14 year imprisonment but acquitted him in another case due to lack of evidence

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday awarded punishment for a man associated with a terror outfit, Munir Abro, with 14 year imprisonment but acquitted him in another case due to lack of evidence.

According to details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), had arrested Abro on February 15, 2023, from Jamshoro district. The CTD claimed to have recovered a grenade, a detonator, nuts, bolts and explosives from his possession. He was subsequently booked under the sections of Anti Terrorism Act and Explosives Act on the state's complaint.

The CTD claimed that Abro became the part of a banned outfit in 2012 and that he received training from Afghanistan in 2012 and from Indus in 2016. He was accused for his involvement in several incidents of IED blasts on the railway tracks, power pylons and on foreign citizens.

The court, however, exonerated him in another case of exploding an IED, due to weak evidence.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Afghanistan Man Jamshoro February 2016 From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh ..

Govt to eliminate curse of copy culture from Sindh forever: Minister

2 minutes ago
 England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of ass ..

England rugby star Billy Vunipola convicted of assault in Mallorca

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

2 minutes ago
 Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in whea ..

Boy suffers burns while extinguishing fire in wheat field

2 minutes ago
 Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendation ..

Senate adopts Special Committee's 4 recommendations about Money Bill

5 minutes ago
 Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives ..

Alcaraz passes 'test of fire', Sabalenka survives in Madrid Open

5 minutes ago
Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

Austrian ambassador calls on Shafay Hussain

2 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

US stocks rise on tech outlook as yen rebounds

5 minutes ago
 Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign s ..

Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary

2 minutes ago
 Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement ..

Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse

2 minutes ago
 Aleem announces significant developments for motor ..

Aleem announces significant developments for motorway expansion

2 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief announces to hold protest march

JUI-F chief announces to hold protest march

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan