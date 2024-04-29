ATC awards punishment for terror accused with 14 year imprisonment

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday awarded punishment for a man associated with a terror outfit, Munir Abro, with 14 year imprisonment but acquitted him in another case due to lack of evidence.

According to details, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), had arrested Abro on February 15, 2023, from Jamshoro district. The CTD claimed to have recovered a grenade, a detonator, nuts, bolts and explosives from his possession. He was subsequently booked under the sections of Anti Terrorism Act and Explosives Act on the state's complaint.

The CTD claimed that Abro became the part of a banned outfit in 2012 and that he received training from Afghanistan in 2012 and from Indus in 2016. He was accused for his involvement in several incidents of IED blasts on the railway tracks, power pylons and on foreign citizens.

The court, however, exonerated him in another case of exploding an IED, due to weak evidence.

