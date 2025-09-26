Attempt To Supply Dead Chickens Foiled, 300kg Confiscated And Destroyed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) foiled a major attempt to supply dead chickens and confiscated 300 kilograms of meat during an operation in Jeevanpura. One suspect was arrested, and a case has been registered for carrying out this heinous act of food fraud.
On the directives of Director General Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed, food safety teams conducted a surprise inspection of a vehicle, where the dead chickens were found hidden in sacks. The supplier failed to produce the required documents and records during checking.
A veterinary specialist present at the site declared the meat unfit for human consumption after a detailed examination. According to the DG, the confiscated chickens were intended to be processed and supplied as edible meat.
He added that timely action was taken on secret information, leading to the arrest of the accused and initiation of legal proceedings. “The consumption of such unhygienic and contaminated meat can cause dangerous diseases,” said DG Asim Javed.
