Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 09:19 PM

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, met with a delegation of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a South Korea based international peace organization at Prime Minister's office, to deliberate on future cooperation aimed at strengthening peace, harmony, and youth engagement across nations

Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman praised HWPL’s longstanding global efforts to advance peace through dialogue, legal frameworks, and community-based initiatives.

He noted that organizations like HWPL play a crucial role in bridging divides and uniting people under the shared vision of a peaceful future.

The Chairman emphasized that the aspirations of the world’s youth can only be fulfilled in an environment of security and stability.

“When young people are empowered in peaceful societies, they can lead transformation at national and international levels,” he remarked.

He highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to fostering global partnerships that uplift youth voices and amplify their role in shaping tomorrow’s world.

Rana Mashhood underscored that no vision of global peace can be realized without a just resolution of the long-standing disputes of Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir.

He declared that the continued denial of fundamental rights and justice in these regions remains the greatest obstacle to lasting harmony, urging the international community to address these issues with fairness and urgency.

In order to strengthen coordination with HWPL, the Chairman announced the nomination of former Senator Kamran Michael as focal person.

He said this appointment would ensure effective liaison, institutionalize cooperation, and deliver concrete outcomes on joint initiatives.

The Chairman also reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to support HWPL’s initiatives, particularly in advancing peace education, promoting intercultural understanding, and building youth-led platforms for dialogue and reconciliation.

The HWPL delegation expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s unwavering support and acknowledged the country’s important role in promoting peace and stability in South Asia and beyond.

Both sides also recognized the growing importance of youth and civil society as central actors in shaping a culture of peace at local, regional, and international levels.

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to deepen cooperation and work collectively toward a more peaceful, inclusive, and just world — one in which the aspirations of future generations are realized through dialogue, justice, and mutual respect.

