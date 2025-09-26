The Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) are jointly organizing a special international training course titled “Space-Based Disaster Management – Moving from Response to Proactive Preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) are jointly organizing a special international training course titled “Space-Based Disaster Management – Moving from Response to Proactive Preparedness.”

The course will be held at SUPARCO Headquarters from September 29 to October 03.

The five-day training will bring together participants and experts from OIC member states, including Tunisia, Libya, Senegal, and Iraq, with the aim of strengthening regional capacity in disaster risk management through the use of space applications.

The program will cover Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellite remote sensing, image interpretation, disaster monitoring, and rapid damage assessment techniques.

The participants will engage in hands-on exercises and case studies, focusing on managing natural hazards such as floods, droughts, and climate-induced disasters.

The training will also introduce participants to advanced tools such as Google Earth Engine and Disaster Watch for effective monitoring, along with methods for flood risk assessment and frequency analysis.

A key highlight of the course will be practical sessions on the HEC-RAS 2D flood modeling software, enabling participants to identify flood-prone areas and strengthen proactive disaster risk reduction measures.

This training course is part of the ISNET-SUPARCO Annual Program of Special Short Courses 2025, designed to enhance capacities in space science and technology applications.

By shifting the focus from reactive measures to preparedness, ISNET-SUPARCO aims to equip stakeholders with the skills necessary to improve early warning systems, reduce risks, and build resilience against disasters.