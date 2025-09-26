Open Menu

ISNET-SUPARCO To Host Int'l Training Course On Space-Based Disaster Management

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 09:23 PM

ISNET-SUPARCO to host Int'l training course on Space-Based Disaster Management

The Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) are jointly organizing a special international training course titled “Space-Based Disaster Management – Moving from Response to Proactive Preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) are jointly organizing a special international training course titled “Space-Based Disaster Management – Moving from Response to Proactive Preparedness.”

The course will be held at SUPARCO Headquarters from September 29 to October 03.

The five-day training will bring together participants and experts from OIC member states, including Tunisia, Libya, Senegal, and Iraq, with the aim of strengthening regional capacity in disaster risk management through the use of space applications.

The program will cover Geographic Information Systems (GIS), satellite remote sensing, image interpretation, disaster monitoring, and rapid damage assessment techniques.

The participants will engage in hands-on exercises and case studies, focusing on managing natural hazards such as floods, droughts, and climate-induced disasters.

The training will also introduce participants to advanced tools such as Google Earth Engine and Disaster Watch for effective monitoring, along with methods for flood risk assessment and frequency analysis.

A key highlight of the course will be practical sessions on the HEC-RAS 2D flood modeling software, enabling participants to identify flood-prone areas and strengthen proactive disaster risk reduction measures.

This training course is part of the ISNET-SUPARCO Annual Program of Special Short Courses 2025, designed to enhance capacities in space science and technology applications.

By shifting the focus from reactive measures to preparedness, ISNET-SUPARCO aims to equip stakeholders with the skills necessary to improve early warning systems, reduce risks, and build resilience against disasters.

Recent Stories

At UNGA, PM pushes for world peace; vows to protec ..

At UNGA, PM pushes for world peace; vows to protect Pakistan's water rights; sho ..

2 minutes ago
 Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: F ..

Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sar ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of g ..

Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad ..

5 minutes ago
 Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global p ..

Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood

5 minutes ago
 CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since ..

CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception

5 minutes ago
 Vice Chairman WASA expresses condolence on enginee ..

Vice Chairman WASA expresses condolence on engineer’s tragic death

5 minutes ago
Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative f ..

Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative for environmental sustainabilit ..

2 minutes ago
 Attempt to supply dead chickens foiled, 300kg conf ..

Attempt to supply dead chickens foiled, 300kg confiscated and destroyed

5 minutes ago
 Chaklala police arrest two wanted criminals in Kid ..

Chaklala police arrest two wanted criminals in Kidnapping, robbery case

5 minutes ago
 US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call vi ..

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

18 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan