Chaklala Police Arrest Two Wanted Criminals In Kidnapping, Robbery Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 09:19 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Chaklala Police have apprehended two wanted criminals involved in a kidnapping and robbery case during crackdown here on Friday.
According to police spokesman, the suspects along with their accomplices had abducted a citizen and robbed them at gunpoint in 2019.
The case was registered in Chaklala Police station after then the suspects went into hiding. Using human intelligence and other resources, Chaklala Police successfully arrested the offenders. Four of their accomplices had already been detained earlier.
SP Potohar Talha Wali commended police team for their swift action and stated that the culprits will be presented in court with solid evidence. He made it clear that such operations will be continued to ensure public safety.
