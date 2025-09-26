- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative for environmental sustainability & national develop ..
Experts Terms NPWMP, A Transformative Initiative For Environmental Sustainability & National Development
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 09:23 PM
Experts from across the plastic value chain in an workshop termed the National Plastic Waste Management Plan (NPWMP) as a transformative initiative for both environmental sustainability and national development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Experts from across the plastic value chain in an workshop termed the National Plastic Waste Management Plan (NPWMP) as a transformative initiative for both environmental sustainability and national development. They emphasized the urgent need for sustainable plastic production and consumption, guided by circular economy principles.
A pivotal workshop on the National Plastic Waste Management Plan (NPWMP) and the roll-out of Pakistan’s IT-based monitoring and reporting mechanism was held today at the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Islamabad.
The NPWMP has been developed under the World Bank-funded Plastic Free Rivers and Seas for South Asia (PLEASE) Project.
The event was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), in collaboration with Project Procurement International and Techlogix JV. The event convened key stakeholders from across the plastic value chain. Participants included representatives of EPAs, waste management companies, bulk users of single-use plastics, and academic institutions.
Dr Mohsina Zubair, Director (NEQS/Lab), Pak-EPA, opened the session by emphasising the urgent need for sustainable plastic production and consumption, guided by circular economy principles. She highlighted the importance of robust plastic value chain data to reduce environmental leakage and plastic pollution nationwide.
Representing the World Bank, Sana Ahmed, Senior Environmental and Social Specialist, described the NPWMP as a transformative initiative for both environmental sustainability and national development. She underscored the critical role of stakeholder collaboration and welcomed feedback to strengthen the plan’s implementation.
Ali Abdullah, Senior Research Analyst, provided a comprehensive overview of the plan and demonstrated the newly developed IT-based database for the monitoring and reporting mechanism for the plan.
The workshop marks a significant step forward in Pakistan’s commitment to addressing plastic pollution through data-driven policy.
The plan involves identifying plastic leakage hotspots using the UNEP methodology for plastic pollution hotspotting and shaping actions. The NPWMP is structured around seven strategic goals Ensuring uniform policy alignment across federal and provincial levels, Introducing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mechanisms for producers and brand owners.
Advancing recycling capacities, including mechanical and chemical technologies, Promoting sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, Enhancing community awareness and education, Adopting integrated sustainable waste management approaches, Securing long-term financing mechanisms for implementation.
Recent Stories
At UNGA, PM pushes for world peace; vows to protect Pakistan's water rights; sho ..
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sar ..
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad ..
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood
CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception
Vice Chairman WASA expresses condolence on engineer’s tragic death
Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative for environmental sustainabilit ..
Attempt to supply dead chickens foiled, 300kg confiscated and destroyed
Chaklala police arrest two wanted criminals in Kidnapping, robbery case
US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan
Sports activities resume in Bajaur district
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan ..5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif5 minutes ago
-
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood5 minutes ago
-
CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception5 minutes ago
-
Vice Chairman WASA expresses condolence on engineer’s tragic death5 minutes ago
-
Experts terms NPWMP, a transformative initiative for environmental sustainability & national develop ..2 minutes ago
-
Attempt to supply dead chickens foiled, 300kg confiscated and destroyed5 minutes ago
-
Chaklala police arrest two wanted criminals in Kidnapping, robbery case5 minutes ago
-
US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan18 minutes ago
-
Sports activities resume in Bajaur district18 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress18 minutes ago
-
ISNET-SUPARCO to host Int'l training course on Space-Based Disaster Management2 minutes ago