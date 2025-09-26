US Ship Wayne E Meyer Concludes 2-day Port Call Visit To Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 09:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) United States Navy ship (USS) Wayne E Meyer departed here on Friday after a successful two-day port call from 24–26 September 25, further strengthening the enduring maritime cooperation between Pakistan Navy and the U.S. Navy.
During the visit, Commanding Officer of U.S. ship called on Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Abdul Munib and matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
Visiting ship’s crew was also engaged in a range of activities including professional exchanges, sports events, and training sessions aimed at fostering mutual understanding and enhancing professional development.
Personnel of both navies also undertook cross-ship visits, which provided valuable insights into each other’s operational practices.
The successful visit of USS Wayne E Meyer underscored the shared commitment of both navies towards promoting regional maritime security and stability. The engagement is also expected to pave the way for new avenues of collaboration between Pakistan and U.S. navies.
