CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception

The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) has intensified its province-wide operations against drug traffickers and smuggling networks, recovering over 100 kilograms of narcotics along with illegal arms, ammunition, cash, as well as other contraband items in more than 60 raids across major cities including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) has intensified its province-wide operations against drug traffickers and smuggling networks, recovering over 100 kilograms of narcotics along with illegal arms, ammunition, cash, as well as other contraband items in more than 60 raids across major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad since its inception.

According to the spokesperson, the CNF launched a decisive crackdown under the newly enforced Punjab Control of Narcotic Substances Act 2025, aimed at eliminating the menace of drugs and protecting the youth from falling into addiction.

During the past five weeks, the CNF recovered 55.584 kg of hashish, 9.505 kg of opium, 28.484 kg of weed, 2.739 kg of heroin, 11.5 kg of crystal meth (ice), 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

A total of 68 suspects have been arrested, and 30 cases have been registered in connection with these operations.

In the last 24 hours, CNF teams carried out seven successful raids in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. These led to the recovery of 7.8-kg hashish, 1.3 kg of heroin, 6.64-kg ice, four modern weapons, and 150 rounds of ammunition. Seven more suspects were apprehended and legal action has been initiated.

The spokesperson added the operations are designed not just to recover narcotics, but to dismantle the entire network involved in the drug trade. The spokesperson reaffirmed that the CNF will continue its targeted operations with greater intensity and consistency to achieve the chief minister’s vision of a drug-free, healthy and secure Punjab.