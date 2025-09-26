Vice Chairman WASA Expresses Condolence On Engineer’s Tragic Death
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 09:19 PM
Vice Chairman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed visited the residence of Sub-Engineer Sharjeel Ahmed in Johar Town to offer condolences to his parents over his sad demise
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Vice Chairman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed visited the residence of Sub-Engineer Sharjeel Ahmed in Johar Town to offer condolences to his parents over his sad demise.
Sharjeel Ahmed, who was serving in Johar Town, lost his life in a road accident while returning home from duty. The tragic incident occurred after his motorcycle was hit by a rickshaw.
Expressing deep sorrow, Chaudhry Shehbaz Ahmed said that Sharjeel Ahmed was a hardworking, dedicated officer and a valuable asset to the organization. He assured the bereaved family that the agency stood by them in this difficult time.
On the instructions of the Vice Chairman, a First Information Report (FIR) of the accident has been registered. Director Nishtar Town, Shams Ayub, also accompanied the Vice Chairman during the condolence visit.
