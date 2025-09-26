Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:19 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was striving to make tourism a true engine of growth, creating jobs for youth, expanding opportunities for entrepreneurs and inspiring hope for diverse communities in every corner of the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025)
In a message on the World Tourism Day observed on September 27, he said, "On World Tourism Day, the government of Pakistan expresses its resolve to use all available resources to promote tourism."
"This year's theme 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation' reflects an urgent reality. Tourism must transform into a sector that is based on the development of people, the strengthening of our economy, and protection of our heritage," he added.
The prime minister said, "For Pakistan, tourism is not just an industry, it is an expression of our national identity and pride. From the ancient civilizations of the Indus Valley to the timeless beauty of our mountains, deserts, and beaches, Pakistan is a land that tells a story that the world is eager to hear. We must ensure that this story is told with authenticity, confidence, and vision.
Tourism is a force for prosperity, unity, and peace."
"Every traveller who visits Pakistan contributes not only to our economy but also to cultural understanding and global goodwill. We are determined to ensure that our tourism growth is sustainable and resilient," he added.
The prime minister said, "Deadly floods and the growing impacts of climate change remind us that we cannot seek growth at the expense of our environment. Pakistan will continue to promote eco-friendly practices, climate-resilient infrastructure, and community-driven tourism that balances development with conservation."
"This government is committed to making Pakistan a safe, welcoming, and inspiring place. But success will only come when every participating individual and institution plays its part," he added.
"Together, we can present our country as a place of hospitality, opportunity, and unparalleled beauty," he said adding, "Let us renew our resolve to make tourism in Pakistan not just a source of income but a source of national pride and sustainable change."
