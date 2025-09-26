DC Matiari Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Campaign Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:07 PM
A meeting regarding the polio campaign was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A meeting regarding the polio campaign was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that joint efforts at every level were necessary for the complete eradication of polio, as it was our collective responsibility to ensure a healthy future for children.
District Health Officer Asif Hussain Shah briefed the meeting that the upcoming campaign in the district would run from 13 October to 18 October, during which a target of administering polio drops to 181,247 children had been set.
He added that for this campaign, 21 UCMOs, 124 area in-charges, 546 mobile teams, 21 transit points and 37 fixed sites had been designated.
The SSP Matiari Rao Arif said that a police coordination plan had been prepared and the support of lady police would be further enhanced. Officers from relevant departments also provided detailed briefings regarding preparations.
Recent Stories
US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan
Sports activities resume in Bajaur district
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress
ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday
Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session
Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect arrested
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity o ..
ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025
NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue on REITs, insurance to drive en ..
Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..
Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt o ..
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Sports activities resume in Bajaur district2 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress2 minutes ago
-
ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday2 minutes ago
-
TMCs to utilize available resources for repairing rain affected roads in Karachi29 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab approves admission policy for medical & dental colleges29 minutes ago
-
Doctors, health professionals stage pro-Palestine rally outside LPC29 minutes ago
-
Four members of two separate gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered29 minutes ago
-
1 killed, another critically injured Mandra firing incident39 minutes ago
-
Sweden, Pakistan collaborate on sustainable textile platform39 minutes ago
-
Rs5 million paid to family of missing citizen: IHC told49 minutes ago
-
Held for displaying weapons49 minutes ago