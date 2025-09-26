DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A meeting regarding the polio campaign was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that joint efforts at every level were necessary for the complete eradication of polio, as it was our collective responsibility to ensure a healthy future for children.

District Health Officer Asif Hussain Shah briefed the meeting that the upcoming campaign in the district would run from 13 October to 18 October, during which a target of administering polio drops to 181,247 children had been set.

He added that for this campaign, 21 UCMOs, 124 area in-charges, 546 mobile teams, 21 transit points and 37 fixed sites had been designated.

The SSP Matiari Rao Arif said that a police coordination plan had been prepared and the support of lady police would be further enhanced. Officers from relevant departments also provided detailed briefings regarding preparations.