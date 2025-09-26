Open Menu

DC Matiari Chairs Meeting To Review Polio Campaign Progress

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:07 PM

DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

A meeting regarding the polio campaign was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A meeting regarding the polio campaign was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that joint efforts at every level were necessary for the complete eradication of polio, as it was our collective responsibility to ensure a healthy future for children.

District Health Officer Asif Hussain Shah briefed the meeting that the upcoming campaign in the district would run from 13 October to 18 October, during which a target of administering polio drops to 181,247 children had been set.

He added that for this campaign, 21 UCMOs, 124 area in-charges, 546 mobile teams, 21 transit points and 37 fixed sites had been designated.

The SSP Matiari Rao Arif said that a police coordination plan had been prepared and the support of lady police would be further enhanced. Officers from relevant departments also provided detailed briefings regarding preparations.

Recent Stories

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call vi ..

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

2 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

2 minutes ago
 ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhamm ..

ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday

2 minutes ago
 Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

10 minutes ago
 Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect ar ..

Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect arrested

10 minutes ago
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territ ..

44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity o ..

10 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue o ..

NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue on REITs, insurance to drive en ..

10 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

1 hour ago
 Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 1 ..

Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt o ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan