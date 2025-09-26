Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) District administration Bajaur and District Sports Office on Friday organized various events under “Naway Sahar Sports Events” at Bajaur.

Different sports competitions were organized as part of efforts to start recreational and sports activities in Bajaur tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Shahid Ali Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Shahid Rafiq Gandapur visited the Bajaur Sports Complex to review arrangements for the revival of sports activities in the district.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the cricket ground at the sports complex and directed the concerned authorities to immediately complete repair, cleaning, and renovation work at the damaged ground in Tehsil Mamond.

He expressed optimism that sports grounds of Bajaur would soon be revived and more opportunities would be provided to the youth to engage in healthy sporting activities.