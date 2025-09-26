Open Menu

Sports Activities Resume In Bajaur District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 09:07 PM

Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

District administration Bajaur and District Sports Office on Friday organized various events under “Naway Sahar Sports Events” at Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) District administration Bajaur and District Sports Office on Friday organized various events under “Naway Sahar Sports Events” at Bajaur.

Different sports competitions were organized as part of efforts to start recreational and sports activities in Bajaur tribal district.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Shahid Ali Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Shahid Rafiq Gandapur visited the Bajaur Sports Complex to review arrangements for the revival of sports activities in the district.

The deputy commissioner also inspected the cricket ground at the sports complex and directed the concerned authorities to immediately complete repair, cleaning, and renovation work at the damaged ground in Tehsil Mamond.

He expressed optimism that sports grounds of Bajaur would soon be revived and more opportunities would be provided to the youth to engage in healthy sporting activities.

Recent Stories

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call vi ..

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

1 minute ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

1 minute ago
 ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhamm ..

ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday

1 minute ago
 Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

9 minutes ago
 Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect ar ..

Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect arrested

9 minutes ago
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territ ..

44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity o ..

9 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue o ..

NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue on REITs, insurance to drive en ..

9 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

1 hour ago
 Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 1 ..

Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt o ..

9 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan