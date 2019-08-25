Auction of motorcycle registration numbers on Aug - 27

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Excise and Taxation department would auction the favourite registeration new series numbers of motorcycles on August 27.

According to handout of district officer excise and taxation/motor registering authority, the auction of new series favourite numbers of motorcycles including -- 1 to 9, 786, 10, 999) KWM - 19 would be held on August 27. The interested people could get information in this regard from office number 065-9200235.