UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auction Of Motorcycle Registration Numbers On Aug - 27

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Auction of motorcycle registration numbers on Aug - 27

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Excise and Taxation department would auction the favourite registeration new series numbers of motorcycles on August 27.

According to handout of district officer excise and taxation/motor registering authority, the auction of new series favourite numbers of motorcycles including -- 1 to 9, 786, 10, 999) KWM - 19 would be held on August 27. The interested people could get information in this regard from office number 065-9200235.

Related Topics

August From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

3 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.