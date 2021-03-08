AVLC arrests four thieves, recovers four motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday arrested four motorcycle lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC Shah Faisal and Baldia Divisions arrested Altaf s/o Mumtaz, Aleem Baloch s/o Salah Uddin, Qadir Bux s/o Karim Bux and Qasim s/o Maqsood Ali, said a press note.

The arrested were habitual thieves and used to sell stolen motorcycles in exchange of drugs in Hub, Balochistan. Accused Qasim had also been arrested earlier and hold criminal record.

The police recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KKB-3844 lifted from the limits of Police Station (PS) Shahra e Faisal, KMP-9400 from PS Aram Bagh, KJB-0796 from PS Orangi Town and KHO-0313 stolen from PS Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.