UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AVLC Arrests Four Thieves, Recovers Four Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

AVLC arrests four thieves, recovers four motorcycles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) on Monday arrested four motorcycle lifters and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The AVLC Shah Faisal and Baldia Divisions arrested Altaf s/o Mumtaz, Aleem Baloch s/o Salah Uddin, Qadir Bux s/o Karim Bux and Qasim s/o Maqsood Ali, said a press note.

The arrested were habitual thieves and used to sell stolen motorcycles in exchange of drugs in Hub, Balochistan. Accused Qasim had also been arrested earlier and hold criminal record.

The police recovered motorcycles bearing registration numbers KKB-3844 lifted from the limits of Police Station (PS) Shahra e Faisal, KMP-9400 from PS Aram Bagh, KJB-0796 from PS Orangi Town and KHO-0313 stolen from PS Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Further legal proceedings against arrested were underway.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police Exchange Police Station Drugs Vehicle Baldia Shah Faisal Orangi Hub Bagh Criminals From

Recent Stories

Prioritizing women safety Infinix Pakistan join ha ..

16 minutes ago

Cricketers wish Happy Women’s Day to all incredi ..

18 minutes ago

Peshawar shot student dead in Dilabaaz area

30 minutes ago

Realme inaugurates its first brand store in Karach ..

40 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

43 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.