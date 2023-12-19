Awareness session at Darul Amaan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) An introductory awareness session was held in the Darul Aman under the direction of the Punjab Women Protection Authority.

SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Divisional Directors Social Welfare, Shakira Noreen and Zeiba Andlib, Assistant District Public Prosecutors Fauzia Shafiq, Tahira Yasmin, Advocate Rana Naveed, Superintendent Kashana Rizwana Kausar, social activists Qaisra Ismail, Rifat Rani and Samira Abdul Khaliq participated.

Darul Aman Superintendent Sana Raouf presided over the function. SP Ziaullah emphasized improving the family system and family training system and advised that women should not ignore their traditions. At the end of the ceremony, Divisional Director Shakira Noreen welcomed all the guests and welcomed the establishment of District Women Protection Center In Sargodha for the protection of women.