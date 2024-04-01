Open Menu

Awareness Session On Kite Flying, Traffic Rules Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Awareness session on kite flying, traffic rules held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) An awareness session on a ban on kite flying, drug prevention and traffic rules was arranged by traffic police in collaboration with Directorate of Students Affairs, Government College Women University, Faisalabad here Monday.

Addressing the session, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli said that drug addiction is not only harmful to mental and physical health, but it also destroys generations. She said that awareness and abiding by the traffic rules is very important for safety from road accidents.

She also lauded women’s role in welfare and development of society, adding that women have always played a key role in bringing about a positive change in society.

CPO Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia said that women's role is commendable in every respect as they have the abilities to bring about a positive change on every platform.

He said that careful driving can prevent road accidents and advised motorists to drive vehicles carefully, not for their own safety but others also. He appealed for coordination with the police department to control kite flying.

About violence on women, the CPO said that women suffering from violence should raise their voice as silence on violence is equivalent to cruelty.

CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone said that a driving school was being set up soon at the university to impart driving training to women. He said that the facility of driving licence would also be provided inside the university to students who passed the driving test.

Later, a rally was taken out about traffic rules awareness which was attended by faculty and students.

