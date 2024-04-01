Awareness Session On Kite Flying, Traffic Rules Held
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) An awareness session on a ban on kite flying, drug prevention and traffic rules was arranged by traffic police in collaboration with Directorate of Students Affairs, Government College Women University, Faisalabad here Monday.
Addressing the session, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-e-Huma Nazli said that drug addiction is not only harmful to mental and physical health, but it also destroys generations. She said that awareness and abiding by the traffic rules is very important for safety from road accidents.
She also lauded women’s role in welfare and development of society, adding that women have always played a key role in bringing about a positive change in society.
CPO Cap (Retd) Muhammad Ali Zia said that women's role is commendable in every respect as they have the abilities to bring about a positive change on every platform.
He said that careful driving can prevent road accidents and advised motorists to drive vehicles carefully, not for their own safety but others also. He appealed for coordination with the police department to control kite flying.
About violence on women, the CPO said that women suffering from violence should raise their voice as silence on violence is equivalent to cruelty.
CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone said that a driving school was being set up soon at the university to impart driving training to women. He said that the facility of driving licence would also be provided inside the university to students who passed the driving test.
Later, a rally was taken out about traffic rules awareness which was attended by faculty and students.
Recent Stories
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA shuts snacks production unit4 minutes ago
-
17 shops sealed for mixing water in milk4 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to start sweet potato cultivation immediately4 minutes ago
-
Four nabbed for decanting LPG14 minutes ago
-
Muslims sit in "Itikaf" seeks Allah’s blessings, forgiveness14 minutes ago
-
Distt admin holds talks with Poultry Association to bring down chicken prices14 minutes ago
-
Court cancels arrest warrants of Amin Gandapur14 minutes ago
-
Labour room inaugurated at HMC24 minutes ago
-
PFA fines sale outlets in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Rajanpur34 minutes ago
-
KU announces result of ADS Part-II Annual Exam 202234 minutes ago
-
Law minister welcomes lawyers' approval of inquiry commission34 minutes ago
-
Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting44 minutes ago