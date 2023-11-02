TULAMBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad Thursday visited the residence of Maulana Tariq Jameel to offer condolence and share grief on the passing of his son, Asim Jameel, who recently departed from this world.

He expressed deep sorrow and sympathy stating that, "In this moment of grief, we stand as equal partners in the sorrow of Maulana Tariq Jameel and his entire family."

Azad offered heartfelt prayers for the high ranks and forgiveness of the departed soul.

He also prayed for patience and fortitude for the bereaved family members and relatives.

The gathering witnessed the presence of distinguished individuals, including Imtiaz Ghani, Muhammad Zafer Yousuf, Additional Inspector General Punjab, Maulana Yusuf Jameel, Dr. Tahir Kamal, Hafiz Syed Muhammad Abdul Razzaq Azad, Syed Shabir Ahmed Usmani, Maulana Pir Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Maulana Ehtesham, Maulana Atiqur Rehman, Haji Syed Ghulam Hussain Gilani, and many other esteemed scholars and a large number of local residents.