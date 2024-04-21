LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday condemned the killing of a PML-N worker Muhammad Yousaf in Narowal, who was allegedly tortured by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

In a statement issued here, she expressed condolences with the family of the deceased. She said the law-enforcers should arrest the killers immediately. Azma said it was very unfortunate that the PTI was using all negative tactics to rig by-polls.