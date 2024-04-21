Azma Condemns PML-N Worker's Killing In Narowal
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Sunday condemned the killing of a PML-N worker Muhammad Yousaf in Narowal, who was allegedly tortured by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.
In a statement issued here, she expressed condolences with the family of the deceased. She said the law-enforcers should arrest the killers immediately. Azma said it was very unfortunate that the PTI was using all negative tactics to rig by-polls.
Recent Stories
Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, DPO Kohat visit polling stations7 minutes ago
-
Mayor Larkana reviews sanitation arrangements7 minutes ago
-
Agri industry extends maximum cooperation with farmers to enhance cotton production7 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Govt College Kohat to review election activities7 minutes ago
-
Advisor urges expedited projects, 100% goal achievement for tourism development7 minutes ago
-
SAARC Chamber urges Afghan Taliban to fulfill their Doha pledges17 minutes ago
-
By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats continues20 minutes ago
-
35 litres of liquor seized during crackdown27 minutes ago
-
KPK Police ensures safety measures for minority communities27 minutes ago
-
Geography Lab inaugurated at Asghar Mall College47 minutes ago
-
ECP seeks report of blank Form 45 signatures allegations47 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of two Rangers jawan47 minutes ago