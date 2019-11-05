UrduPoint.com
Baba Farid Free Laser Eye Camp To Be Held At Pak Pattan From Nov.9

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Baba Farid free laser eye camp to be held at Pak Pattan from Nov.9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The 273rd Baba Farid Free Laser Eye Camp will begin from November 9 at Pak Pattan to provide free eye treatment to the poor rural population of the town and its surroundings.

The free eye camp is being setup by the Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust, which is one of the largest free eye camp trust in Pakistan under the management of Janoo family that holds free eye camps throughout the year in various cities and towns of Pakistan as well as in Bangladesh.

At these camps, the prominent eye surgeons and specialists undertake laser eye surgeries/operations. Till today, approximately 128,750 surgeries had been done and more than 2.85 million patients were given treatment at free OPDs.

Abdul Rahim Janoo, chairman Haji Razzak Janoo Memorial Trust and former chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan said that all the medicines and food to the patients and their attendants are being provided "Free of cost " by his trust.

The camps are being setup with an aim to provide latest facilities to less-privileged people of remote areas because they cannot bear the huge expense of such facilities at the modern hospitals.

The trust will organize its 274th Eye Camp at Gawadar, 275th Eye Camp at Ormara and 276th Eye Camp in K.T. Bandar in December with collaboration of Pakistan Navy, whereas 277th Eye Camp will be held at Dadu in January 2020 with the cooperation of Dadu Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Whereas, 278th Free Eye Camp will be held at Rajanpur in February 2020.

Janoo said that eye camps began in 1989 and they have adopted Free EyeCamping as a mission to help restore the lost vision of poor eye patients through treatments, surgeries, medication, lenses, spectacles and all such related services and materials absolutely free of cost.

