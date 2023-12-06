Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya completes 31 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Today, December 6, marks the completion of 31 years of the demolition of the historic Babri Masjid in India by extremist Hindus backed by state apparatus.

According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service (KMS), "The 16th-century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya city of the Uttar Pradesh state was reduced to rubble by a BJP-RSS-led Hindu mob on this day in 1992. The painful scenes of the demolition of the historic mosque are still fresh in the minds of Muslims across the world."

"What is more agonizing than the demolition of the Babri Masjid itself is the biased role of the Indian top judiciary, which in November 2019 allowed the Hindus to construct a temple at the site of the historic Masjid," It added.

While announcing the verdict, the Indian Supreme Court gave priority to Hindutva ideology. Not only this, the top Indian court also acquitted BJP veterans like L.K. Advani involved in the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The report maintained, "The Indian top court’s biased verdict has attested to the Hinduization of India, which is becoming increasingly intolerable for Muslims in the country. The Ayodhya verdict took precedence over all principles of justice and international norms.

"

Ironically, the then Chief Justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, was later rewarded for pronouncing the verdict in the Babri Masjid case that was in line with a key ideological commitment of the BJP. He was picked for Rajya Sabha by the BJP-led Indian government after ruling in favor of Hindus in the Babri Masjid case.

In India, particularly under Modi, the KMS report said, "Religious sites of Muslims are vandalized by Hindutva forces with impunity. The RSS-backed-backed marked thousands of mosques for demolition and to build temples in their place in India."

"Even Muslim Names of institutions, places, and highways are being rechristened to Hindu names. The situation has turned so ugly for Muslims that even animals have more rights than Muslims in India. The Muslims are tortured and killed in broad daylight on the pretext of eating beef and transporting cattle," the report added.

"The fact is that the RSS-inspired BJP government is planning ethnic cleansing of Muslims, which needs urgent attention by the global community. There has already been a warning of possible genocide of Muslims in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)," said the report.