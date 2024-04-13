Open Menu

Bahawalpur Receives Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received rain on Saturday morning which made weather pleasant.

Reports reaching here suggested that Cholistan desert area and Yazman tehsil have received heavy rain.

Rain also lashed in Dera Bakha, Lal Sohanra and other areas.

However, Bahawalpur city received light rain. The rain made weather pleasant.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur Yazman Cholistan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

2 days ago
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

3 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

3 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan