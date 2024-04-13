Bahawalpur receives rain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received rain on Saturday morning which made weather pleasant.

Reports reaching here suggested that Cholistan desert area and Yazman tehsil have received heavy rain.

Rain also lashed in Dera Bakha, Lal Sohanra and other areas.

However, Bahawalpur city received light rain. The rain made weather pleasant.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.