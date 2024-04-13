Bahawalpur Receives Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 10:50 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas received rain on Saturday morning which made weather pleasant.
Reports reaching here suggested that Cholistan desert area and Yazman tehsil have received heavy rain.
Rain also lashed in Dera Bakha, Lal Sohanra and other areas.
However, Bahawalpur city received light rain. The rain made weather pleasant.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 28 centigrade and the lowest minimum 16 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Balochistan condemns killing of innocent passengers in Noshki9 minutes ago
-
2nd Safari Train of tourists left for World historical Heritage site Takhtbhai9 minutes ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of passengers on NH-409 minutes ago
-
Poultry price jumps to Rs 720 per kg in Bahawalpur9 minutes ago
-
DG Information KP Muhammad Imran promoted to grade-2039 minutes ago
-
Minister Food underlines steps for welfare of people in KP39 minutes ago
-
Section 144 enforced in Pishin11 hours ago
-
Omar Ayub's statement continuity of party's anti-State conspiracy: Talal Chaudhry11 hours ago
-
Joint inquiry by security, police officials launched to probe Bahawalnagar incident11 hours ago
-
Chief Secretary's surprise visit to THQ Hospital Murree, reviewed health facilities11 hours ago
-
Two robbers arrested in Wah Cantt13 hours ago
-
Balochistan govt clarifies it's position on missing persons13 hours ago