Balochistan CM meets Dr. Malik Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti called on National Party (NP)’s Chief and former Chief Minister Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch at his residence on Monday.

Central leader of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Member of National Assembly Ejaz Jakharani was accompanied by Chief Minister Balochistan.

Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) including Mir Sadiq Umrani, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Mir Liaqat Lehri, Sardar Sarfraz Domki, Rahmat Saleh Baloch, Khair Jan Baloch were present in meeting.

The political situation of the province and the country was discussed in the meeting.