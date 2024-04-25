- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Balochistan CM to send 400 children of labourers to residential higher education institutions
Balochistan CM To Send 400 Children Of Labourers To Residential Higher Education Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday announced a plan to send 400 children of labourers to higher residential educational institutions across the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday announced a plan to send 400 children of labourers to higher residential educational institutions across the country.
Addressing a meeting of the Labour and Manpower Department and Labour Welfare Fund, the CM said that the initiative will be funded by the Labour Welfare Fund and aims to provide these children with the opportunity to pursue higher education in state institutions.
He said that the child of a worker would also study where the child of a person of high status studies saying that all educational and residential expenses of the children of the labourers could be paid from the Labor Welfare Fund. A talented child of a labourer will become an officer, doctor, engineer and a successful person, he added.
The CM also expressed his regret that the labour welfare fund allocated for Balochistan was lapsed instead of being used due to incompetence and lack of interest.
He said that the common labourer of Balochistan was deprived of social security. For 19,000 registered workers, the existing rules are not in ground realities, necessary legislation needs to be made in this regard, he noted.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed the relevant authorities to submit feasible proposals for amendments to the laws within three days to the Law Department for vetting so that steps could be taken to amend the laws.
He stated that the impoverished would remain impoverished, not due to their luck but due to social inequality. This year, 400 children of labourers will attend higher educational institutions in Pakistan, he added.
The CM said that from next year, 1,000 children of labourers could be sent to higher educational institutions in Pakistan adding that in Balochistan, the child of a labourer has the same rights as the child of a wealthy person.
Recent Stories
Higher taxes, awareness help decrease cigarettes sale in Pakistan
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects ..
7 ordinances laid in Senate
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader
Ahsan Iqbal chairs CPEC JWGs, 13th JCC review-meeting
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang
Industries Minister recommends urea fertilizer import to stabilize prices and su ..
Honda announces US$11 bn EV battery and vehicle plant in Canada
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister of Works and Services Ali Hassan Zardari reviews ongoing projects of Building Departm ..25 minutes ago
-
7 ordinances laid in Senate25 minutes ago
-
Implementation of Naan, Roti's revised rates being ensured25 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC discharges PTI leader25 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal gave Muslim Ummah a new dimension of thinking, hope: Dar25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL takes action against 11 gas pilferers25 minutes ago
-
Five numberdars dismissed in Jhang25 minutes ago
-
CM lauds TCF's journey from 5 schools to 2000 across country32 minutes ago
-
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing53 minutes ago
-
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary56 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,54 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif54 minutes ago