Balochistan CM to send 400 children of labourers to residential higher education institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday announced a plan to send 400 children of labourers to higher residential educational institutions across the country.

Addressing a meeting of the Labour and Manpower Department and Labour Welfare Fund, the CM said that the initiative will be funded by the Labour Welfare Fund and aims to provide these children with the opportunity to pursue higher education in state institutions.

He said that the child of a worker would also study where the child of a person of high status studies saying that all educational and residential expenses of the children of the labourers could be paid from the Labor Welfare Fund. A talented child of a labourer will become an officer, doctor, engineer and a successful person, he added.

The CM also expressed his regret that the labour welfare fund allocated for Balochistan was lapsed instead of being used due to incompetence and lack of interest.

He said that the common labourer of Balochistan was deprived of social security. For 19,000 registered workers, the existing rules are not in ground realities, necessary legislation needs to be made in this regard, he noted.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti directed the relevant authorities to submit feasible proposals for amendments to the laws within three days to the Law Department for vetting so that steps could be taken to amend the laws.

He stated that the impoverished would remain impoverished, not due to their luck but due to social inequality. This year, 400 children of labourers will attend higher educational institutions in Pakistan, he added.

The CM said that from next year, 1,000 children of labourers could be sent to higher educational institutions in Pakistan adding that in Balochistan, the child of a labourer has the same rights as the child of a wealthy person.