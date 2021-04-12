UrduPoint.com
Balochistan, Ex-FATA Students End Hunger Strike

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:35 PM

Students from Balochistan and merged districts of the ex-federally administered tribal areas (FATA) Monday announced to end their hunger strike after National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar assured them of resolution of their grievances

The announcement was made in a meeting, chaired by the NA speaker. It was arranged by Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi who played a key role in solving the problems of the protesting students, a news release said.

The meeting was also attended by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Dr Arshad Taqi and officials from other relevant departments. Asif Mahsood led the students' delegation while Abdullah Khan Kakar, Mohammad Saifullah, Mehran Khan, Baz Mohammad, Abdul Qadir, Muatrim, Yaseen, Salman and Raheel were a part of the delegation.

On the occasion, Speaker Asad Qaisar directed to the PMC to work out a draft bill to resolve the students problems on permanent basis.

The PMC president assured the speaker that the institution would contact the provincial governments and the issue would be resolved once and for all.

Shehryar Afridi expressed gratitude to the National Assembly speaker for holding the meeting on a short notice. He also urged the students to end their hunger strike as the matter would be solved within a week's time.

