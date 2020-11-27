UrduPoint.com
Ban On High Speed Internet In IIOJK Extended Till Dec 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:20 AM

Ban on high speed internet in IIOJK extended till Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have extended ban on high speed 3g and 4g internet services till December 11.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the high speed internet remains suspended in IIOJK since August 05, last year when the Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the territory's special status and imposed military siege.

The authorities extended ban in all but two districts of the territory, Ganderbal and Udhampur, citing apprehensions regarding disruptions to "extensive campaigning by the contesting candidates" in ensuing local body polls.

The Home department ordered continuation on the ban on high speed internet till December 11. "The IGPs of Kashmir/Jammu shall communicate these directives to the service providers forthwith and ensure its implementation in letter and spirit," the order added.

