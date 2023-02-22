Bank of AJK launches customer service drive

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ), The Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has launched customer service campaign to further improve banking services for its customers, enhance business relationships and engage more customers with the bank.

''Excellence Customer Service Campaign" was launched by President and CEO Khawar Saeed from Mirpur on Wednesday.

The senior management of the bank accompanied him on this occasion. He exhorted the staff to promote business relationship with customers as much as possible and to improve banking services for customers, saying that customers are our valuable asset and customer banking services are our mission.

During the campaign, the customers will have the opportunity to be fully aware of the various products, loan schemes of the bank and the services related to the interest of the customers.

While this will increase the respect of the customers, the staff of the institution will also get an opportunity to promote discipline according to the interest of the customers. The customer service campaign will establish direct business relationships with the bank's customers.