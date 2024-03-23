Begum Nusrat Bhutto Birthday Celebrates: Khuhro
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:44 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Sindh People's Party President and Senator Nisar Khuhro paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her birthday and saying that Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of resistance against non-democratic forces.
He said that she faced the revenge and oppression with courage and bravery, which is a bright chapter of history, adding that the public salutes Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her democratic struggle, which is based on courage and bravery will always be remembered.
