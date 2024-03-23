Open Menu

Begum Nusrat Bhutto Birthday Celebrates: Khuhro

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Sindh People's Party President and Senator Nisar Khuhro paid tribute to Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her birthday and saying that Mother of Democracy Begum Nusrat Bhutto was a symbol of resistance against non-democratic forces.,and suffered hardships but did not bow down

He said that she faced the revenge and oppression with courage and bravery, which is a bright chapter of history, adding that the public salutes Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her democratic struggle, which is based on courage and bravery will always be remembered.

