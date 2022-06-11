UrduPoint.com

Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 2423 Flour & Wheat Bags Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 04:58 PM

The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Saturday foiled two bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 1343 flour bags,1080 wheat bags and 26 tons fine wheat flour (maida).

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Wah Saddar police confiscated six truckloads of wheat, flour and fine wheat flour (maida).

Six drivers namely Afaq, Usman, Sajid, Shah Zaib, Zaheer and Imran were also sent behind the bars and police impounded six trucks, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

The check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts, he said and informed, the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the food department was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

