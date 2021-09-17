Bike lifter arrested; eight motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net an accused namely Abid Ali who was a bike lifter and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tasawar Iqbal appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifter.