UrduPoint.com

Bike Lifter Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Bike lifter gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Satellite Town police on Thursday busted a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 motorbikes from their possession.

The raiding team arrested three outlaws of bike lifters gang -- Shamoon, Ghulam Abass and Muzamil and recovered 10 motorcycles and mobile phones worth Rs. 688,000 from their possession.

The gang was involved in number of robbery, bike lifting and other crimes cases ,said police.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

9 minutes ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

36 minutes ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to ..

Pakistan Vs England: Visitors win toss, decide to bat first

2 hours ago
 Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

Dar lauds AIIB for provision of $500m to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.