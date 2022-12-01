Bike lifter gang busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Satellite Town police on Thursday busted a bike lifter gang and recovered 10 motorbikes from their possession.

The raiding team arrested three outlaws of bike lifters gang -- Shamoon, Ghulam Abass and Muzamil and recovered 10 motorcycles and mobile phones worth Rs. 688,000 from their possession.

The gang was involved in number of robbery, bike lifting and other crimes cases ,said police.