Bilawal Bhutto Pays Tribute To Nusrat Bhutto
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, on the occasion of her 95th birth anniversary.
According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Friday, he said that late Begum Nusrat Bhutto epitomized nobility and unwavering dedication to the cause of democracy. Her life stands as a testament to patience, perseverance, and boundless sacrifices for the betterment of the nation.
“In her unwavering quest for justice and the rights of the Pakistani people, Begum Bhutto endured incomprehensible personal losses, including the tragic sacrifices of her beloved husband and three cherished children: Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto,” he added.
He said that Madar-e-Jamhooriat’s legacy remains a timeless fountain of inspiration, symbolizing the resolve and bravery needed to confront injustice and oppression.
“On this solemn occasion,” he urged, “let us reaffirm our dedication to the principles and values upheld by Begum Nusrat Bhutto as we steadfastly pursue a democratic and progressive Pakistan.”
Recent Stories
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District admin takes action to ensure fair price of food items during Ramazan7 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders extend warm national day greetings to Pakistan7 minutes ago
-
Minister urges KMU to extend colleges network to NMDs7 minutes ago
-
Kite-flyer child injured after falling from roof7 minutes ago
-
Second Ramazan Juma payers held under tight security in Sargodha7 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, seven motorcycles, cash recovered7 minutes ago
-
02 people injured in land dispute17 minutes ago
-
139 power pilferers netted in South Punjab17 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Pakistan Day celebrations17 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits loot private courier company's vehicle in Brazen daylight robbery17 minutes ago
-
AC Shorkot inspects filtration plants, pledges clean drinking water initiative17 minutes ago
-
Rs 4m fine imposed on profiteers during three weeks17 minutes ago