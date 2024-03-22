Open Menu

Bilawal Bhutto Pays Tribute To Nusrat Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, on the occasion of her 95th birth anniversary.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Friday, he said that late Begum Nusrat Bhutto epitomized nobility and unwavering dedication to the cause of democracy. Her life stands as a testament to patience, perseverance, and boundless sacrifices for the betterment of the nation.

“In her unwavering quest for justice and the rights of the Pakistani people, Begum Bhutto endured incomprehensible personal losses, including the tragic sacrifices of her beloved husband and three cherished children: Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto,” he added.

He said that Madar-e-Jamhooriat’s legacy remains a timeless fountain of inspiration, symbolizing the resolve and bravery needed to confront injustice and oppression.

“On this solemn occasion,” he urged, “let us reaffirm our dedication to the principles and values upheld by Begum Nusrat Bhutto as we steadfastly pursue a democratic and progressive Pakistan.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

28 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

1 hour ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

4 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan