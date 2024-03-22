Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Nusrat Bhutto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tribute to the Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto, on the occasion of her 95th birth anniversary.

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House on Friday, he said that late Begum Nusrat Bhutto epitomized nobility and unwavering dedication to the cause of democracy. Her life stands as a testament to patience, perseverance, and boundless sacrifices for the betterment of the nation.

“In her unwavering quest for justice and the rights of the Pakistani people, Begum Bhutto endured incomprehensible personal losses, including the tragic sacrifices of her beloved husband and three cherished children: Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto,” he added.

He said that Madar-e-Jamhooriat’s legacy remains a timeless fountain of inspiration, symbolizing the resolve and bravery needed to confront injustice and oppression.

“On this solemn occasion,” he urged, “let us reaffirm our dedication to the principles and values upheld by Begum Nusrat Bhutto as we steadfastly pursue a democratic and progressive Pakistan.”