Bilawal pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir on her 13th martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ):Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 13th martyrdom anniversary.

He said that though she is not physically with us, but she continues to be the unifying and binding force for democratic forces and guiding light for the Party leaders and workers.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir remained a model daughter, sister, wife, mother and ruler of hearts in the Islamic world, and her loss will be felt for centuries in unbiased history.

Bilawal Bhutto said that from bringing in ballistic missile technology to strengthening national defence, from provision of land to landless women farmers to the establishment of First Women Bank, to establishing separate women police stations to introducing anti-polio vaccination, creating employment opportunities, striving for basic freedoms for the people, she spent every moment of her life for working for the nation and its poor citizens, youth, children, and women as well.

He said that Benazir Bhutto struggled for the rights of downtrodden masses, empowerment of women and the marginalized, braving solitary confinement, imprisonment, victimisation and character-assassinations.

"The forces of darkness finally killed her through a conspiracy but they couldn't defeat her even, after her martyrdom," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto pledged the mission left behind by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will continue to be pursued vigorously with every sacrifice and asked the party workers to get ready for a grand struggle for the restoration of true democracy, the supremacy of the Constitution and the Parliament together with full empowerment of the people of the country.