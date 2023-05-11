UrduPoint.com

Birth Anniversary Of Saadat Hasan Manto Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Birth anniversary of Saadat Hasan Manto observed

The birth anniversary of renowned Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ):The birth anniversary of renowned Urdu story, film, radio scriptwriter and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Thursday.

Manto was born in Paproudi village in the Ludhiana district of the eastern Punjab, in a Muslim family on May 11, 1912. He belonged to a Kashmiri trading family that had settled in Amritsar in the early 19th century and took up legal profession.

His father, Khwaja Ghulam Hasan, was a session judge of a local court. After partition, his family migrated to Lahore.

Manto wrote 250 short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches.

Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-e-Sang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tolah.

He died on January 18, 1955 in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Century Film And Movies Punjab Died Ludhiana Amritsar January May Muslim Family Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

8 minutes ago
 Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collect ..

Constitution a cornerstone of individual & collective freedoms: Pervez Asharf

2 minutes ago
 Children ride the waves of creativity in a paintin ..

Children ride the waves of creativity in a painting workshop

22 minutes ago
 Energy and technology leaders meet in UAE to discu ..

Energy and technology leaders meet in UAE to discuss hydrogen’s unanswered que ..

38 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for pre-flood monsoon ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for pre-flood monsoon rains

42 minutes ago
 Hazara Police arrest 46 PTI workers under 3 MPO

Hazara Police arrest 46 PTI workers under 3 MPO

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.