BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), held an E-Katchehri on Monday to engage with the programme's beneficiaries and resolve their complaints in real-time.

During the E-Katchehri, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad listened to the issues being faced by the beneficiaries.

The E-Kachehri witnessed an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country.

During the E-Katchehri, the majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme's commitment to efficient service delivery.

For the remaining grievances, Secretary BISP directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution within a maximum timeframe of three hours.

The Secretary BISP also held a follow up meeting after three hours to verify the resolution of the remaining complaints.

The meeting was attended by all provincial Director Generals.

All provincial DGs briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints.

Benazir Income Support Programme is also disbursing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

So far, more than rupees 69 billion has been disbursed among over 7.7 million beneficiary women.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs 9,000 per family.

Benazir Income Support Programme has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL), for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive Taleemi Wazaif.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Programme.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and messages from any other number should not be trusted.