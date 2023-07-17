Open Menu

BISP Conducts E-Katchehri To Address Beneficiaries' Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 08:05 PM

BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), held an E-Katchehri on Monday to engage with the programme's beneficiaries and resolve their complaints in real-time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), held an E-Katchehri on Monday to engage with the programme's beneficiaries and resolve their complaints in real-time.

During the E-Katchehri, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad listened to the issues being faced by the beneficiaries.

The E-Kachehri witnessed an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country.

During the E-Katchehri, the majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme's commitment to efficient service delivery.

For the remaining grievances, Secretary BISP directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution within a maximum timeframe of three hours.

The Secretary BISP also held a follow up meeting after three hours to verify the resolution of the remaining complaints.

The meeting was attended by all provincial Director Generals.

All provincial DGs briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints.

Benazir Income Support Programme is also disbursing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

So far, more than rupees 69 billion has been disbursed among over 7.7 million beneficiary women.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly instalment of Rs 9,000 per family.

Benazir Income Support Programme has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL), for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive Taleemi Wazaif.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Programme.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and messages from any other number should not be trusted.

Related Topics

Resolution Women HBL Bank Alfalah Limited Family All From Habib Bank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry announces establishment of & ..

6 minutes ago
 9 relief camps set up in Bahawalpur, no risk of fl ..

9 relief camps set up in Bahawalpur, no risk of flood in district: DC

4 minutes ago
 CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commis ..

CRBC to be made functional within few days: Commissioner

52 seconds ago
 UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan to Enable Russian B ..

UN Chief Says Regrets His Plan to Enable Russian Bank Access to SWIFT Went 'Unhe ..

54 seconds ago
 Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save ..

Proposed Energy National Action Plan can help save $ 6.4 bln annually: NEECA MD

30 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of ro ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

31 minutes ago
Stock markets mostly fall as China data disappoint ..

Stock markets mostly fall as China data disappoints

56 seconds ago
 Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure ..

Pb govt following zero tolerance policy to ensure peace during Muharram

31 minutes ago
 22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Custom ..

22.139 million travel bags handled by Dubai Customs in Dubai Airports during H1 ..

36 minutes ago
 General Presidency prepares for majestic transform ..

General Presidency prepares for majestic transformation of Holy Kaaba's cover

31 minutes ago
 DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-H ..

DC reviews security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

31 minutes ago
 Yellen, Turkish Officials Discuss Economic Outlook ..

Yellen, Turkish Officials Discuss Economic Outlook, Global Economic Issues - Sta ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan