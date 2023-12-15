Open Menu

BISP Holds Roundtable Discussion On Promoting Partnerships With Civil Society Organizations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has organized a Round Table Conference at its headquarters, bringing together key stakeholders to promote collaboration between BISP, civil society organizations, and other NGOs

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has organized a Round Table Conference at its headquarters, bringing together key stakeholders to promote collaboration between BISP, civil society organizations, and other NGOs.

The conference, chaired by Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Chairperson of BISP, aimed to enhance partnerships for the betterment of needy families.

Dr. Amjad Saqib welcomed the participants in his opening remarks, highlighting BISP's commitment to providing additional financial support to families in need.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that as the largest social safety program in the country, BISP plays a pivotal role in addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by vulnerable households.

Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of a newly launched savings scheme designed to instill a culture of saving among needy households.

Dr. Amjad Saqib outlined a strategy focused on lifting needy families out of poverty and appealed to civil society and partner organizations to adopt the principles of Mawakhat, nurturing a sense of collective responsibility.

Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Tahir Noor, provided a detailed briefing on various BISP initiatives, including Benazir Kafaalat, Nashonuma, Taleemi Wazaif, and undergraduate scholarships.

Dr. Tahir Noor highlighted significant achievements, stating that 361.5 billion rupees have been distributed under the Benazir Kafalat program.

He further disclosed that more than 55 billion rupees have been disbursed to 8.

8 million children through the Taleemi Wazaif program. Additionally, 1.4 million pregnant, lactating mothers, and their children under 2 years of age are benefiting from the Nashonuma program to address the issue of stunting.

Providing a glimpse into BISP's infrastructure, Dr. Tahir Noor mentioned the authentic data of 35 million households and the existence of 647 Dynamic Registry Centers across the country.

DG NSER, Naveed Akbar, delivered a comprehensive briefing on BISP data and its accessibility procedures during the conference.

A significant highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between BISP and Allah Wale Trust. According to the agreement, Allah Wale Trust will provide free food to needy women who come to receive scholarships.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Shahid Loan representing Allah Wale Trust and Dr. Asim Ijaz, DG (OM) from BISP.

During the conference, heads of organizations working in the social welfare sector across the country participated, contributing to insightful discussions.

Prominent figures present at the conference included Mr. Ehtishamul Haq, CEO Tariq Jameel Foundation, Mr. Faisal Edhi, Chairman Edhi Foundation, Abdul Kabir Qazi, MD Sindh Education Foundation, Syed Asad Ayub, President Citizens Foundation, Mr. Morris Khursheed, Country Head Darul Skoon, Major General (Retd) Rehmat Khan, President Al Shifa Trust, Prof. Dr. Qaiser-ul-Zaman Khan, Vice-Chancellor UET Taxila, Dr. Rashid Bajwa, CEO NRSP, and others.

