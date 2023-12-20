Blast at former CJP Nisar’s residence leaves two injured    

, , , ,

The police say some unknown assailants have used some explosive material to attack the residence of former Chief Justice Mian Saiqb Nisar in Garden Town area of Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2023) At least two policemen got injured in blast at the residence of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in Garden Town area of the provincial capital, the police said on Wednesday.

The blast took place at garage where a vehicle also got damaged.

The police and the rescue workers reached the spot soon after the blast. The DIG Operations Lahore also reached there.

The rescue workers provided first aid to the injured policemen. However, they said that no one was seriously injured. The motive behind the blast is not yet clear as the police said that some unknown assailants threw some explosive device inside the house.

The windowpanes of the house, and particularly of the garage got damaged in the blast.

It is for the first that any former chief justice was targeted.

According to the rescue workers, some crackers were used at the residence. The police said that there might be hand grenades but nothing could be said without proper investigation.

“We are investing the matter,” said the police.

Former Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that he and his family members are safe but he regretted over injuries of the policemen deputed outside his residence.

“I don’t know who did this and why as nothing can be said with surety unless the investigation,” said the former CJP. He hoped that the suspects would be arrested soon.