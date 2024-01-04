Blood donation camp held at Police Training college

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) A blood donation camp was organized in the Police Training College here with the spirit of serving humanity and sympathy with patients suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

Over 135 trainees and staff members of police Training College donated blood to the camp.

The camp was organized by Fatemeed Foundation for Thalassemia and Hemophilia patients and it is the 4th blood donation camp at Police Training College.

Commandant Police Training College, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gauhar Mushtaq Bhutta encouraged the trainees and staff members participating and said that the purpose of conducting the camp was to inculcate the spirit of service to humanity among the recruits in the police department.

According to medical experts, blood donation improves the circulatory system as it reduces the damage to the arteries, which also reduces the risk of blood blockage. The risk of heart attack was also reduced by 80 percent in people who donate blood.

Among those who donated blood were staff members from Police Training College Inspector Legal Muhammad Azfar Tariq, Umar Abbas Jr. Clerk and others, while under training officers Lady Trainee Sub-Inspector Urooj Fatima, Huzaifa Farhan, Tasawar Abbas, Naeem Bari, Anwar Zeib, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Arsalan, Yasir Ejaz and others.