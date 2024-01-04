Open Menu

Blood Donation Camp Held At Police Training College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Blood donation camp held at Police Training college

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) A blood donation camp was organized in the Police Training College here with the spirit of serving humanity and sympathy with patients suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

Over 135 trainees and staff members of police Training College donated blood to the camp.

The camp was organized by Fatemeed Foundation for Thalassemia and Hemophilia patients and it is the 4th blood donation camp at Police Training College.

Commandant Police Training College, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gauhar Mushtaq Bhutta encouraged the trainees and staff members participating and said that the purpose of conducting the camp was to inculcate the spirit of service to humanity among the recruits in the police department.

According to medical experts, blood donation improves the circulatory system as it reduces the damage to the arteries, which also reduces the risk of blood blockage. The risk of heart attack was also reduced by 80 percent in people who donate blood.

Among those who donated blood were staff members from Police Training College Inspector Legal Muhammad Azfar Tariq, Umar Abbas Jr. Clerk and others, while under training officers Lady Trainee Sub-Inspector Urooj Fatima, Huzaifa Farhan, Tasawar Abbas, Naeem Bari, Anwar Zeib, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Arsalan, Yasir Ejaz and others.

Related Topics

Attack Police Bari From Blood

Recent Stories

World Braille Day being observed today

World Braille Day being observed today

18 seconds ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

3 hours ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

3 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

4 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

4 hours ago
LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

17 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

17 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan