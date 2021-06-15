Blood donation noble cause to save humanity: Qasim Suri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said that donating blood is a noble cause to save the life of needy patients.

He said that donating blood has no negative impacts on health and every healthy individual can donate blood multiple times during his life cycle.

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar in connection with Celebrations of International donor blood day with the theme " Give blood and keep the world breathing " in Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here.

Abrar Ul Haq Chairman PRCS applauded the contributions of Deputy Speaker National Assembly in noble cause of blood donation. He said that blood donation is imperative to save the life of needy patients especially Children suffering from Thalessmia.

The seminar was also attended by renowned blood donors General Mustafa Kamal who donated blood 170 times and Murtaza Burhani who donated blood 158 times so far.

Deputy Speaker lauded the enthusiasm and passions of General Mustafa Kamal and Murtaza Burhani for the noble deed.