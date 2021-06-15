UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Donation Noble Cause To Save Humanity: Qasim Suri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

Blood donation noble cause to save humanity: Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said that donating blood is a noble cause to save the life of needy patients.

He said that donating blood has no negative impacts on health and every healthy individual can donate blood multiple times during his life cycle.

He expressed these views while addressing the seminar in connection with Celebrations of International donor blood day with the theme " Give blood and keep the world breathing " in Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) here.

Abrar Ul Haq Chairman PRCS applauded the contributions of Deputy Speaker National Assembly in noble cause of blood donation. He said that blood donation is imperative to save the life of needy patients especially Children suffering from Thalessmia.

The seminar was also attended by renowned blood donors General Mustafa Kamal who donated blood 170 times and Murtaza Burhani who donated blood 158 times so far.

Deputy Speaker lauded the enthusiasm and passions of General Mustafa Kamal and Murtaza Burhani for the noble deed.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World From Blood

Recent Stories

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

40 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

Tennis: Halle ATP results -- collated

41 seconds ago

Sindh govt fails to provide basic amenities: Dr. S ..

43 seconds ago

Sindh government fails to provide basic amenities ..

44 seconds ago

FBR clarifies taxation of salary income in budget ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.