BNP’s Muhammad Akhtar Wins NA-261 Election

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

BNP’s Muhammad Akhtar wins NA-261 election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Balochistan National Party (BNP)’s Muhammad Akhtar Mengal has won the National Assembly election from NA-261 (Surab-Kalat- Mastung) by securing 27,331 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sardar Sanaullah Zehri of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), who gained 24,040 votes.

Overall voters turn-out remained 36.78 percent.

