Body Found Floating In Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

An elderly man was found dead in a canal, in the limits of Quaidabad police station on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :An elderly man was found dead in a canal, in the limits of Quaidabad police station on Monday.

Police said that some passersby spotted the body floating in Muhajir Branch canal and informed the police. The police and rescue divers rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the canal.

The man identified as Mian Mushtaq Ahmed (70), resident of Wah Bachrah had been missing forthe last few days.

More Stories From Pakistan

