Body found floating in canal

An elderly man was found dead in a canal, in the limits of Quaidabad police station on Monday

Police said that some passersby spotted the body floating in Muhajir Branch canal and informed the police. The police and rescue divers rushed to the spot and fished out the body from the canal.

The man identified as Mian Mushtaq Ahmed (70), resident of Wah Bachrah had been missing forthe last few days.