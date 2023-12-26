BoGs meeting of KTH, KMC, KCD held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Khyber Teaching Hospital, Khyber Medical College and Khyber College of Dentistry, Chairman Board of Governors Dr. Umar Ayub Khan presided over the first executive meeting with the patron of all medical departments.

Dean KMC, Prof. Dr. Mahmud Aurangzeb, Medical Director Professor Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan, and chairpersons of all departments participated here on Tuesday.

Dr. Umar Ayub Khan congratulated Khyber Medical College for organizing the first Khyber Medical College Conference.

He stated that all possible support will be given to all the employees, because the tall buildings of any hospital are baseless until the employees are happy, but the impact of all possible support to the employees is on the patients so that patients are provided with international standard medical facilities, which should be the first duty of all of us on a priority basis.

His first point in the meeting was about the biometric attendance of doctors. He said that only installing a biometric system is not enough to ensure attendance, so everyone should have a clinical audit because our main goal should be quality time and surgeries.

Chairman Dr. Umar Ayub Khan also discussed other issues in the college and hospital in the meeting, in which he urged to consider the institutional-based practice (BP) and also issued instructions to ensure the attendance of senior doctors with all facilities. He further said that we never want any of our employees to approach the courts for their rights, but our board members, Dean Khyber Medical College, the Medical Director, Hospital Director are there for the convenience and support of all.

He further said that for the promotion to various posts of the faculty, we will speed up the links with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Policy Board as soon as possible and all the faculty were urged to be promoted according to the rules and regulations of the PMDC and the Policy Board.

All the faculty chairpersons were urged to send the details of vacant posts in their respective departments to the Board through the Dean's office as soon as possible so that all these vacancies can be filled up. He also issued instructions to activate the Cath lab and to conclude an agreement with the cardiology department of Hayatabad Medical Complex as soon as possible.

Dr. Sheema Khan, Clinical head of Gastroenterology, has been instructed to push for the introduction of modern technology in the invasive Gastroenterology department as we want to equip our students with modern education as well as provide patients with international standard treatments.

He added to make cancer treatment more stable, and has issued instructions to the medical director to allocate a separate ward for cancer so that the separate budget for cancer treatment can be discussed and approved by the government.

He also considered setting up a new stroke unit in the Khyber Teaching Hospital, taking more staff for the MRI machine so that the people can be provided day and night facilities.

In the meeting, Dean of Khyber Medical College said in his address to the participants that Khyber Teaching Hospital has a model status including the establishment of a complex of 20 model operation theaters which is not available anywhere else in Pakistan, a new OPD building with high level of modern requirements under the supervision of expert doctors.

“We have introduced cancer, endocrinology, nephrology, interventional cardiology, rheumatology and other fields, which are not only for patient care even our students are also being introduced to the modern departments and latest technologies.”

