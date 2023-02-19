Book about Chest Physiotherapy in emergency, Covid-19 published

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The second book of Dr Mahboob-ur-Rehman on Chest Physiotherapy in Emergency and Covid-19 was published by National Book Foundation Islamabad, Secretary of National Book Foundation Murad Ali told APP here on Sunday.

He said the book of Dr Mahboob-ur-Rehman is worthy for physiotherapists, chest specialists and other medical professionals besides it would also help undergraduate physiotherapists and medical graduates in improve their knowledge.

Going through the book, the second one of Dr Mahboob-ur-Rehman, having a vast knowledge of physiotherapy will also be good for practical, clinical work besides the will also become a reference and textbook for Doctor of Physiotherapy (DPT) students.

The book covers many chapters about the importance of physiotherapy, indications of physiotherapy in different diseases and different physiotherapy procedures explained in simple language.

The book covers different methods such as breathing exercise, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and other important procedures which helps in the restoration of breathing and improvement of Oxygen level resulting in saving lives in emergency conditions.

Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman was the first among the medical professionals to introduce the use of (CPAP) a ventilator during Covid-19 and its first perspective article was published in Emergency Medicine l and Critical Care Journal UK on April 27, 2020, when the World was in lockdown and facing hardship in getting ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

He said this was his suggestion about (CPAP) use instead of ventilators. It was acknowledged and as such CPAP was used for Covid-19 patients throughout the world.

It is the second book of Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman in medical sciences, the first one was published in 1997 by National Book Foundation with the name "Chest Physio for the war wounded". Based on ICRC work experience where the author Dr Mahboob-ur-Rehman worked as physiotherapy chief.

It also mentioned that Dr Mahboob-ur-Rahman has an urdu book Kuch Yadein, Kuch Batein or Kuch Kaam, that narrates work for the community that fought the war and for disability Prevention in Pakistan.

This book also carried his scientific achievements and institutional development like the establishment of Physiotherapy Services in all 25 District Headquarter Hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The services have been carried out by Habib Physiotherapy Complex, Mahboob Medical Institute and Khushal Bagh Inclusive school for special children.