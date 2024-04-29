Open Menu

Boy Suffers Burns While Extinguishing Fire In Wheat Field

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2024 | 09:55 PM

A nine-year old boy suffered serious burn injuries while trying to put out fire in a wheat field at Basti Jarwar near Muzaffargarh-Shah Jamal road on Monday

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the boy Dilawar caught fire when he tried to extinguish the fire.

He was provided him first aid at the spot by the rescue personnel and was later shifted him to Rural Health Center Shah Jamal, he added.

The spokesman said that the boy had 72 per cent burns on his body.

It may be noted that agriculture and environment departments routinely issue guidelines to the farmers to avoid burning crop remains and instead bury them in the soil to improve soil fertility but some tend to ignore the advice at the cost of soil health and environment.

