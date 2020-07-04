UrduPoint.com
Bride Dead, Groom Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Three members of a wedding party including bride were killed, while other two women and groom suffered serious injuries when their speeding car was collided with a truck near Khan Bella at Liaquatpur in a tehsil located in Rahimyar Khan District on early Saturday morning, a private news channel reported.

According to police, the accident occurred at Khan Bella Liaquatpur, when the wedding car turned turtle due to over-speeding, killing three persons on the spot while a groom and two women got critical injuries.

Local police, Rescue-1122 have reached the spot and started the rescue efforts.

The injured and bodied were shifted to a nearby hospital, local police said.

Police were investigating the matter.

