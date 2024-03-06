Bugti emphasizes to ensure effective governance

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday instructed the secretaries of various departments to ensure effective governance, give priorities for the smooth execution of public interest matters.

The newly-elected chief minister in a first introductory meeting with secretaries of all departments held at CM Secretariat, stressed to ensure good governance and enhance efforts aimed climate change and combating terrorism.

He directed all the secretaries to set targets of initiatives in their respective departments and also fix a time frame for its implementation.

He said that secretaries of all departments should prepare a comprehensive plan in one month for the improvement of governance.

He said we have to work diligently for the betterment of the province and the common man and added that steps will be taken to eliminate corruption from basic to the highest level.

The chief minister said that comprehensive reforms would be carried out for a significant improvement of administrative affairs in the province.

“In this process of reforms, suggestions and recommendations of the officers will be implemented on a priority basis,” he added.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the officer appointed at any department on any position would be ensure protection to complete the fixed tenure of appointment.

