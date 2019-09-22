UrduPoint.com
Bushra Rind Urges Students To Respect Teachers

Sun 22nd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Bushra Rind said measures would be taken to enhance respect of teachers in respective educational institutions which was important for standard of knowledge in province.

She expressed these views while talking to students during her visiting Universal Academy, said press release issued here on Saturday.

Chairperson of QDA Bushra Rind advised the students that they should respect their teachers because teachers have significant role for improving of knowledge, saying that unfortunately honor of teachers are being eliminated from our society.

"I have 26-years experience in education sector but most of students do not respect their teachers in educational institutions so therefore we are behind in education sector from other province, she said.

She said incumbent provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was utilizing all available resources for ensuring promotion of standard education in district level and especially in remote areas because education is key sources for progress of any society.

"We should respect our brave Pakistan Army who is playing vital role to curb menace of terrorism from country including Balochistan and we should love Pak Army because they are performing their duties day and night at borders of country for stability of state".

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)'s leader Muhammad Rind, principal of Universal academy and teachers were present on the occasion.

