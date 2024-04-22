Open Menu

By-election Triumph Affirms Government's Popularity, Asserts PML-N Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the victory of ruling coalition candidates in recent by-elections demonstrates the public's confidence in the incumbent government.

Talking to media, he expressed jubilation that government initiatives led to an increase in foreign investment.

He stated that the prime minister, along with his team, endeavored for the economic stability of the country, and welcomed successful agreements with friendly countries in Pakistan.

The League leader also expressed optimism about the visit of the President of Iran to Pakistan yielding useful results.

